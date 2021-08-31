Liberia: Global Partnership for Education, Unicef Donate Four Vehicles to Ministry of Education to Boost Monitoring Capacity

Monrovia — The Global Partnership for Education (GPE) founded project through the United Nation Children's Fund (UNICEF) have donated four new Toyota Hilux to the Ministry of Education to enhance the ministry's outreach and monitoring activities in various counties of Liberia.

Speaking during the presentation of the vehicles on behalf of GPE at the Ministry on Friday, the officer in Charge at UNICEF, Dr. Linda Akondeng pledged their commitment in working with the Global Partnership for Education in supporting the ministry of education in its working.

"Children of today are the lamps of tomorrow for the nation, and you are those one feeding the seed, if you do not have support what we expect of the country, what we expect of the nation?" she said.

"With this, we think there is a need for us to fight more in this partnership to support you fully for you to realize all what you have planned for the children of Liberia."

Receiving the items, the Minister of Education, Professor D. Ansu Sonii lauded GPE and UNICEF for their support to the educational sector of Liberia, and called on others valuable partners to follow suit by providing more vehicles, among others for outreach and monitoring activities throughout the country.

Minister Sonii also expressed the ministry's willingness to do the work as required. However, he said, "The monitoring component of the Ministry has been really weak in implementing not because of the absence of the academic knowledge or absence of skills but because there is no mean to do the job".

He furthered that "education is in the field and not in the building occupied by the Ministry," thereby stressing the need for more support at the ministry.

The Liberian education minister expressed sadness over individual occupying county office at the Ministry of education using their salary to inspect schools in the country. He assured GPE and UNICEF that the vehicles will be used for its intended purpose.

"These vehicles will go a long way by contributing greatly to the monitoring sector at the Ministry of education in delivering education to those most in need in Liberia."