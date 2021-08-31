Liberia: Momo Cyrus Breaks Ground to Construct Dormitory for Visually Impaired People in Voinjama

The chief executive officer of the Security Expert Guard of Liberia (SEGAL), Mr. Momo T. Cyrus, has embarked on his newest initiative in Lofa County, the construction of a dormitory for children, women and men who are visually impaired.

According to Mr. Cyrus, the construction of the facility is the Cyrus' family way of giving back to underprivileged and disadvantaged communities in order to strengthen their capacities.

Mr. Cyrus expressed hope that the dormitory will help and ensure that people who are visually impaired achieved their desired goals.

Mr. Cyrus who disclosed the cost of the construction of the dormitory is put US$25,000, revealed that the completion of the facility is expected to be done within 24 months.

"We want to ensure that our people who are visually impaired get the best facilities comparable to people with visual," Mr. Cyrus told the gathering at the ground breaking ceremony in Voinjama, the county's capitol.

"I am going to work with the county authority to ensure this project is completed for the benefits of all of our people who are living with this condition."

Speaking at the ceremony, the coordinator of the Visually Impaired, Isaac S. Soribah hailed Mr. Cyrus for the thought to construct a dormitory for them.

Mr. Soribah said it is great to provide learning opportunity for the visually impaired especially for the children who are not going to school.

Mr. Soribah SEGAL's boss intervention was timely as they have engaged the Superintendent of Lofa to provide facility for children who are visually impaired to express themselves.

"We are glad that Mr. Cyrus is able to think about people who are visually impaired and to give them access to dormitory for the benefit of the children," he said.

Adding, "We are going to use the facility wisely once the construction work is completed to empower and create the learning opportunities for our children.'

For his part, the Assistant Superintendent for Development, Mr. Samuel Mulbah revealed that the process to acquire the land started two years ago by Cyrus and it is a good news that the land has finally been acquired.