Liberia: Two Key Staff Resign From Sen. Darius Dillon's Office

Monrovia — Two senior staff in the office of Montserrado County Senator Darius Dillon have sent in their letters of resignation - with both stating reasons ranging from policy differences, professional, and personal reasons.

Mr. Able Nyumah Plackie, political officer and Mr. Ulysses Barchue, administrative assistant, tendered in their resignations on August 30.

Mr. Barchue said his resignation is not only hinged on administrative and other professional otherness, but as well as (opprobrium) public disgrace that heaped the office of Senator Dillon.

For Mr. Plackie, his resignation, according to him, is motivated by personal and professional reasons coupled with policy differences on issues of national concerns.

"I would like to use this time to thank you for the opportunity afforded me to serve on your team since your historic elections certification and subsequent induction as Senator of Montserrado County in the Senate."

Their resignation comes barely two weeks after Mr. Martin Kolleh, tendered in his resignation as Chief of Staff.

Mr. Kollah said he resigned because he wants to contest as representative in District Six, Monsterrado County in n the 2023 Presidential and General elections.

Senator Dillon has in recent days been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The senator admitted "screwing up" when he lied about his business class ticket from Accra, Ghana to the United States of America - something he said brought disgrace to his family and supporters.

The senator had in a Facebook post vehemently denied flying business class to the United States recently where he had gone for a fundraising program to support his projects and activities in Monsterrado.

Senator Dillon, who proclaims to be the 'Light of the Senate", posted screenshots of his original economy class ticket from Monrovia to New York. However, he deceitfully concealed his upgraded ticket which he acquired in Accra and flew on to the United States.

Senator Dillon biblically referred to Mr. Musa Bility as the "Saul" who has changed to "Paul" amid barrage of criticisms that greeted the ascendency of Musa Bility as chairman of Liberty Party.

In response to those criticisms, Senator Dillon on his official Facebook page backed Bility, stating a biblical reference with a hope that Bility was now a changed person.