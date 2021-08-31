Cameroon: 2022 World Cup Qualifiers - Lions Arrive Training Camp

At press time yesterday, a majority of the squad was announced to join the camp which began on August 30, 2021. Meanwhile, Castelletto and Djoum are absent due to injuries.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon went into camp yesterday August 30, 2021 at the MUNDI complex in Nsimalen-Yaounde to prepare for their 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Malawi on September 3, 2021 and Côte d'Ivoire on September 6, 2021. At press time yesterday, 12 Lions out of the 29 selected by head Coach Toni Conceição had joined the training camp expected to run till September 4, 2021. The rest of the squad was announced to arrive progressively in the course of yesterday.

Amongst the 12 players, goalkeepers Jean Efala Komguep, Devis Epassy, Narcisse Nlend and Simon Omossola are already in camp. As concerns the midfield, Samuel Oum Gouet, Kunde Malong, Yvan Neyou, Martin Hongla had already answered present. At the attack line, only Christian Bassogog was among the 12 already in camp. Defenders Collins Fai, Harold Moukoudi and Samuel Junior Kotto had equally arrived in camp.

Worth mentioning is the fact that Samuel Junior Kotto, defender of Apejes of Mfou was not among the original 28 selected players for both games. News of his selection only emerged over the weekend. We gathered that the decision to select this player by Coach Toni Conceição is to guard against any inconveniences that may pop up if some players are absent. However, it is official that defender Jean-Charles Castelleto and midfielder Arnaud Djoum will be absent due to injuries. The absence of Castelleto in the defence, may not be a major handicap to the team given that Toni Conceição still has fine legs like Collins Fai, Olivier Mbaizo, Michael Ngadeu amongst others to take care of the compartment. Though Djoum will be absent in the midfield, Conceição can still count on Kunde Malong, Martin Hongla, Samuel Oum Gouet and the other sensational players in this segment. The Lions already in camp were expected to have a training session yesterday at 4 p.m. We learned that they will be training today and tomorrow at the Olembe stadium. This, is perhaps, to familiarise themselves with the playground that will host the Cameroon-Malawi game on Friday. We equally gathered that the squad will be making final preparatory touches at the Yaounde Omnisports stadium on Thursday, September 2, 2021.