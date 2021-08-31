Mali-Algeria - New Era in Relations

Both countries have been activating diplomatic avenues aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Intense diplomatic talks are ongoing between the Malian Government and that of Algeria represented by its Foreign Minister, Ramtane Lamamra. The first phase of the talks that ended on Thursday, August 26th 2021 witnessed the granting of an audience to the Algerian Foreign Minister by the President of Mali's Transitional Council, Assimi Goita and the reiteration of Algeria's support, both in the implementation of the Algiers Agreement and in the economic development of Mali which is facing very serious security crisis. Accompanied by the new chairman of the Monitoring Committee of the Algiers Peace Agreement, Boudjemâa Delmi, the Algerian head of delegation made her country's intention clear, "Algiers want to come back in force to the Malian dossier. In the sub-region, in any case, Algeria wishes to be more influential in the course of events", he reiterated.

Though since the arrival in northern Mali of the UN forces and the creation of the G5 Sahel joint force, the sub-regional military and security structure created by Algiers, known as CEMOC, has barely functioned, Algeria has closely followed Operation Barkhane (European military). With the transformation of Operation Barkhane to Operation Takuba, and the departure of French troops from Kidal and Tessalit, two border localities located in the northern region with Algeria, it is but normal that Algiers should position herself to deter any unforeseen.

The second phase of the intense diplomatic visit was the chairing of an International Mediation Group meeting on Friday, August 27th, 2021 that brought together several top ranking Malian authorities and the National Community Abroad. The meeting that was devoted to the evaluation of peace process, led to a fruitful exchange on the ways and means likely to allow an acceleration of the application of the Agreement of peace and reconciliation, resulting from the process of Algiers. The participants hailed the key role of Algeria in its dual capacity as leader of international mediation and chairman of the Agreement Monitoring Committee and welcomed the renewal of its commitment and its determination to spare no effort. At the end of the meeting, the Algerian Foreign Minister, Ramtane Lamamra on behalf of its President announced that his country would put his hand in his pocket to speed up the establishment of the Malian army to enable combat the jihadists threats rapidly and efficiently.