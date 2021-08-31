Tunisia: Industrial Production up 27.8 Percent in Q2 2021, Year-On-Year

31 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The industrial production index was up 27.8% in the second quarter of 2021 (Q2) compared to the same period last year, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced in a note released Tuesday.

The latter recalls that Q2 2021 was a period of general lockdown decreed to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the quarterly evolution, the INS points out a slight increase in industrial production by 0.1% in Q2 of 2021, compared to Q1 of the current year.

"This is due to the rise in the mining sector production (+33.3%), agricultural and food industries (+2.4%), textile/clothing and leather (+1.4%) and mechanical and electrical industries (+0.2%)."

Conversely, production fell by 0.4% in the chemical industries sector and by 3.2% in the energy sector.

In terms of monthly variation, industrial production showed a slight gain of 0.3% in June 2021, compared to May 2021.

This is mainly due to the increase reported in the manufacturing industries (+1.5% after -4.5%).

Most branches participated in this increase. Indeed, the pace of industrial production resumed in the mechanical and electrical industries sector (+2.5% after -2.5%) and the textile/clothing and leather sector which recorded a strong rebound (+21.1% after -17%).

Likewise, production continues to improve in the mining sector (+9.1% after 6.8%) and the food processing sector (+0.7% after -2.5%). In contrast, the energy sector dropped by 5.6% after -4.2% in May.

