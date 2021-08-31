North Africa: Jerandi Calls for Setting Timeline for Withdrawal of Foreign Mercenaries and Fighters From Libya

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi on Monday called for restoring order in Libya, urging for national reconciliation to make the upcoming elections a success.

In an address to the meeting of Libya's neighbours, hosted by Algeria on August 30-31, Jerandi called for setting a clear timeline for the withdrawal of foreign mercenaries and fighters from Libya, "in view of the serious threat not only to Libya and its transition process, but also to the whole region."

Jerandi deemed it "crucial" to coordinate this withdrawal in order to avoid any exploitation by terrorist organisations seeking to sow chaos, organised crime and human trafficking, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The minister pointed out that "the security of Libya and its borders is also that of Tunisia" and that " the stability of Libya will bring stability to Tunisia."

He said that Tunisia has spared no effort to support the Libyans in their choices which they consider "appropriate" to restore stability, far from any interference.

According to Jerandi, the security challenges related to terrorism and organised crime, "require vigilance and coordination of actions in service of the two countries and brotherly peoples.

The FM underscored in this regard, President Kais Saied's call for Libyans to unite around a national project that restores security and stability in Libya and avoids new tensions and security threats.