Kenya: KCB National Rally Championship Heads to Mombasa

Mombasa Motor Club will stage the next round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship on September 18 and 19.

There will be three more events left after the Mombasa Rally. The events will be run by the Nanyuki Rally Group on September18 and 19, Rallye Sports Club on November 20 and 21 and Sikh Union Club on December 11 and 12.

Father and son crew of John and Lee Rose will be supported by Minti Motorsport in the East African Safari Classic Rally.

The former leading Kenya National Rally Championship contenders will drive a Datsun PA10 (John Rose) and Ford Escort Mark2 (Lee Rose) respectively.

The 10-day marathon raid rally will be held in November this year. Over 72 participants from across the globe have entered the World famous rally.

Newly formed Delta Motorsports Club has lined up a few competitive events to be known as the Motorkhana competition.

The events will be on September12 in Naivasha and two more events on November 13 and 14 respectively with venues to be announced later.

The first event was organised at the Whistling Moran racing track by Delta Motorsports club under the umbrella of Kenya Motor Sports Federation.

Vintage Car Club of Kenya will organise the seventh round of the 2021 Autocross Championship. The Autocross series has a total number 10 rounds staged nationwide.

The National Autocross Championship standings after Round six:

2wd Non Turbo Buggy: Zameer Verjee 101pts, Ankush Manoj Shah 71, Qahir Rahim 65.

2wd Non Turbo Car: Rajveer Thethy 98, Sam Karangatha 95, Sameer Nanji 47.

2wd Turbo Buggy: Azaad Manji 78, Shaz Ismail 69.

4wd Non Turbo Car: Navdeep Sandhu 20, Sabheet Sagoo 62.

4wd Turbo Car: Paresh Patel 20.

4wd Turbo: Loveviot Singh 91, Sahib Omar 74, Eric Bengi 64.

Bambino: Yuvraj Rajput.

Open Class: Hamza Anwar 88, Kirit Rajput 71, Asad Khan 71.

Quad: Gurrat Singh 110, Wayne Fernandes 85.

Bambino: Yuvraj Rajput 110, Karamveer Singh 83, Jairaj Jutley 10.

Junior 2wd Non Turbo: Brendon Nganga 83, Neel Gohil 72, Hanifa Yakub 32.

Peewee: Kiana Rajput 80.

The following emergency resources are available throughout the Kenya National Rally Championship events:

One helicopter as supplied by KMSF, three ambulances - one at the start of the longest stage and another at the end of the longest stage. The third ambulance stationed at Service Park.

Fast Intervention Vehicles stationed at start of CS and mid-point

Car 0 Running 20 minutes before 1st Car

One Sweeper car running 3 minutes behind the last competing Car.

One medical tent at the Service Park/HQ.

20 contracted Marshalls who will have red reflector jackets and yellow flags

Five first aid boxes from KMSF