Tunisia: Dignity Contracts Down By Half

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of dignity contracts (Al-Karama) had been cut by half from 15,658 in 2019 to 7,459 in 2020, Head of the Department of Programmes and Services for Enterprises at the National Agency for Employment and Self-Employment (ANETI) Hichem Bousaid told TAP on Tuesday.

3,331 contracts had been concluded from January 2021 till August, he added.

This downward trend posted since 2018 during which 18,000 contracts had been concluded, is due to the adoption of new measures in signing this kind of contracts targeting those who really need it, he explained.

It is also caused by the COVID-19 fallout as it had a direct impact on reducing the number of contracts, he pointed out.

The dignity contract was created by virtue of decree No542 of 2019, setting the national employment fund programmes. It aims to encourage enterprises in the private sector to recruit first-time graduate job seekers and improve their mentoring.

The official referred to the contract of initiation to professional life, which generates, according to him, an average of 100 thousand jobs each year, pointing out that since the beginning of the current year and until the end of this month, 60,904 contracts have been concluded.