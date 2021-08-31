Tanzania Commits to End Malaria Infection By 2030

31 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Cheji Bakari in Tanga

THE government in collaboration with the country's medical research centres, National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) and other stakeholders' reiterated its commitment to end malaria infection by 2030.

During a recent oneday meeting in Tanga which also involved officials from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, as well as the President Office- Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), it was revealed that efforts to end malaria are progressing well.

Assistant Director for Social Welfare Service (PO-RALG), Rasheed Maftah said the meeting was meant to discuss 'Outcomes Evaluation on Intermittent Preventive Treatment of Malaria in School Children (IPTsc)' hosted by National Institute for Medical Research (NIMRTanga).

Mr Maftah who represented the Director for Health Department, Community Development and Nutrition (PO-RALG) said the government has succeeded in minimizing malaria infection by 50 per cent, from 14.5 in 2015 to 7.5 by 2017, while deaths from malaria have subsequently been reduced.

"Together with these great successes, the national goals are to make sure the rate of malaria infection by 2025 stands below 3 per cent and to make sure we totally eradicate malaria infection by 2030," he said.

He added: "In order to achieve such goals, we need to put more efficiency by using different scientific techniques according to biomedical research to improve and implement intermittent and preventive control programmes, aimed to control malaria infection".

For her side, Acting Director of NIMR-Tanga, Dr Mercy Chiduo said the centre in collaboration with Belgium based University, Antiwerp in the year 2019-2021conducted biomedical research targeted to evaluate medical therapy of malaria to school children of between 5-15 years of age.

She said in the year 2020-2021, NIMR in collaboration with NMCP conducted research in Kilindi, Handeni Town Council and Handeni District Council covering 127 schools with a total of 90,000 pupils, which brought positive outcomes.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X