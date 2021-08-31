Tanzania: Bunge Suspends Kawe MP for Two Meetings

31 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Parliament has resolved to suspend Kawe MP, Bishop Josephat Gwajima (CCM) for two consecutive parliamentary seating and recommended for criminal investigation as well as disciplinary actions under the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi.

The Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee told the National Assembly on Tuesday the committee had found the Kawe MP guilty of three counts of defamation to the parliament, members of parliament and the leaders, intent to create confusion between the government and the parliament.

It said the parliamentarian had exhibited gross misconduct and failed to substantiate his statements with evidence.

The Committee Chairman, Emmanuel Mwakasaka said the committee was shocked by the MPs' action during their meeting.

He said the legislator was equally not remorseful for his actions and therefore the committee members recommend to the Parliament to endorse the recommendation.

National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai said all the statements made by the MP were uncalled for especially for a such leader.

"The punishment is very minimal," Ndugai said warning that the parliament would, however, institute grave punishment in case the MP does not change his course of action

