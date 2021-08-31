Tanzania: Govt Commends CEO Apprenticeship Programme

THE government has said the country may reap immense economic benefits and create more employment opportunities by nurturing huge number of local executives to lead the public and private institutions.

This was said by the Deputy Minister of State, President's Office Public Service Management and Good Governance, Deogratius Ndejembi, in Dar es Salaam over the weekend at the launch of the second cohort of the CEO Apprenticeship Programme (CAP).

The programme which is implemented in partnership between the CEO Roundtable of Tanzania (CEOrt) and Strathmore University Business School (SBS) is designed for Tanzanian executives within the public and private sectors with a career path towards becoming CEOs.

This is a nation-building initiative that trains, coaches and mentors its participants and prepares them to become exceptional organizational leaders.

It is aimed at preparing Tanzanians with skills from public and private sector for the top posts in future.

"The 12-month programme harnesses the candidates' skills through a series of knowledge forums, business simulations, group-based mentorship sessions and personal development coaching," he said.

The CEOrt prides itself on driving prosperity through knowledge sharing and leadership development, and CAP is one of the ways in which the forum does that.

On completion of the programme, participants will have been transformed into highly competent visionaries, enhancing their leadership capabilities and thus making them ready to take on senior leadership positions.

The CEO Apprenticeship Programme has already seen much success with its first cohort.

Presently, three of the alumni have been promoted to CEO positions, with an additional two alumni being promoted into more senior leadership roles.

Furthermore, several of the socio-economic impact projects that stemmed from the programme continue to thrive including the career and personal development platform Fanisi Programme and Ajira Kiwandani, an employment portal linking employers with skilled Tanzanians within the Manufacturing sector.

During the launch ceremony yesterday, the CEOrt welcomed Ms Ruth Zaipuna, CEO-NMB Bank, Dr. George Njenga, Dean - SBS and CAP Cohort 1 alumni, Mr. Unguu Sulay, Managing Director, Coca- Cola Kwanza to share their insights on leadership and the impact of the CEO Apprenticeship Programme thus far.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following the launch, CAP cohort 2 hits the ground running as it commences with the first knowledge forum.

For the duration of the 12 months programme, participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with mentors, get handson experience on leading organisations and find innovative solutions to some of the country's most pressing challenges.

The CEOrt takes this opportunity to thank leaders from government, the Private Sector and Development Partners who have supported this important nation-building leadership programme since inception.

Furthermore, sincere appreciation to CAP Cohort 2 sponsors having recognised the importance of driving leadership capacity within Tanzania and supporting the talent to participate in this programme - Songas Limited, National Bank of Commerce (NBC), Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Kioo Limited, Primefuels Tanzania, Multichoice Tanzania, Reni International, CRDB Bank, Chemi Cotex, Stanbic Bank, NMB Bank, Spedag Interfreight, Empower Limited, and Management & Development Health.