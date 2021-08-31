Tanzania: Medical Association for Men in the Offing

THE Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, and Elderly Children is facilitating an establishment of a medical association for men which would, apart from dealing with health issues, it would also be addressing challenges facing the group.

The government expressed the commitment here over the weekend by Health Minister Dr Dorothy Gwajima when briefing members of the Parliamentary standing committee on Social Services and Community Development when they visited the National Children Home located at Kikombo in the city's outskirts.

Dr Gwajima said the envisaged association will have similar roles like the Medical Women Association of Tanzania (MEWATA), and will among others deal with community issues related to men.

The minister said the introduction of such association would boost government's efforts to deal with an increasing number of street children.

The National Children's Home which was launched in June this year by the Vice President, Dr Philip Mpango has the capacity to accommodate 250 children though at present it houses only 54 children.

Dr Gwajima said the nongovernmental organization will be a platform where men can come together and discuss their issues.

"Currently we don't have a network or platform where men could discuss their matters regarding community development, gender, elderly and children, that is why we have seen the need to have one," said Minister.

She added that they have already applied for a permit to register the organisation under the name 'Medical Men Association of Tanzania' (MEMATA) which will be coordinated by the Health Ministry.

She said men should have a platform but also develop tendency of discussing their issues as well as contributing efforts of addressing challenges of street children.

As for the National Children's Home, Dr Gwajima said they have teamed up with the Ministry of Education, Science and technology to identify talents among children houses at the centre.

On his part, Chairman of the Parliamentary committee, Mr Stanslaus Nyongo directed the Ministry to come up with best approach through effective provision of basic needs to street children housed in the national homes and centres.

He said the issue of increasing number of street children needed immediate solutions since the group is marginalized.

Mr Nyongo also directed the ministry to provide children with vocational skills to enable those children acquire skills for betterment of their lives.

On her part, Salome Makamba (Special Seats-Chadema) advised the centre to consider engaging the children in several sport activities since some of them could be good footballers or athletes in the future.