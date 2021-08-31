Zimbabwe: Harare Agric Show Dates Announced

The 2021 Harare Agricultural Show will now run from 27 September to 1 October 2021 under strict COVID-19 protocols, the organizers Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) has announced.

The event will also give the visiting public a chance to get free COVID-19 vaccination and testing while exhibitors will be asked to get vaccinated or produce a COVID-19 test certificate.

"In line with the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic all exhibitors to the show will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or else they will be required to produce a COVID-19 test certificate, with test done no later than 48 hours before the start of the show indicating that they are free of the virus," ZAS chief executive officer, Dr Andrew Matibiri told reporters.

Contactless body temperature checks will be available at the entrance. All gates into the park will be equipped with sanitization booths and all entrance will be required to adhere to COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing, proper wearing of masks.

The official opening of the Show will be held on Thursday 30th of September although it is yet to be announced who will be the guest of honor.

"There will be booths outside the park where visitors will get a free COVID-19 test while inside the park there will also be booths were vaccination against COVID-19 will be available for free,"

"Numbers of people allowed in each hall will be monitored and controlled to ensure compliance with recommended crowd sizes. All halls and park grounds will be disinfected prior and after closure of business every day," said Dr Matibiri.

In addition, there will be drone surveillance to monitor and manage crowds to ensure strict adherence to Ministry of Health and World Health Organization anti-covid-19 guidelines.

The theme of the show is "Synergies for Growth - Cooperate, Collaborate, Compliment" to rally support for the cause of agriculture and attendant value chains for increased "Production, Productivity and Profitability" with a sub-theme, "Celebrating Unprecedented Growth."

This comes on the back of a productive 2021 agricultural season which has seen the country register record harvest in several crop yields.

Major highlights of the Show will include an exhibition in the Mining-Agro Village which should demonstrate the strong synergies between mining and agriculture sectors.

"The village is vibrant this year on the back of very good agricultural season and strong growth in mining due to firmer commodity prices," said Dr Matibiri.

The Annual National Agri-business Conference will take place on Wednesday 29 September.