South Africa: New Datacentric and Customercentric Digital Hub Shopritex Paves the Way for Technological Innovation in the Retail Space

30 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Elna Schütz

The retail giant uses data to make the customer experience seamless - including trialling a cashierless store.

ShopriteX is the new digital hub that is trialling and developing innovations for the Shoprite retail giant. DM168 spoke to the head of strategy about how the sector might evolve through a focus on data and customer needs.

"We think about the future of digital and retail in terms of personalisation, and personalisation is the business word for removing friction for customers," says Neil Schreuder, chief of strategy and innovation.

The ShopriteX team comprises 250 people across disciplines such as data science, e-commerce and software development, and purposefully sits in the same building as the Shoprite technology team. "So it looks more like a tech start-up and we're actually Africa's biggest retailer and a very large corporate with 40 years of legacy, but we think that we can combine the best of our operational efficiencies with the new way of doing digital retail, and the two of them together fuse in what we call a bionic company."

The business unit has been working for over a year and came up with initiatives such as...

