South Africa: Cleared for Takeoff? SAA Plans to Restart With R500 Million or Less

30 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

When SAA resumes flights on 23 September, it won't have the promised R3bn from a private sector consortium. The airline will rely on the R500m it received from the business rescue practitioners to fund its restart costs.

SAA will fund the resumption of its flight operations in a few weeks with a portion of the taxpayer-funded bailout that it received from the government during its long-running business rescue process.

The collapsed airline announced last week that it plans to restart flight operations on 23 September after emerging from a 15-month-long business rescue process in April, and nearly two years after its operations were grounded.

Questions have since emerged about how SAA will fund its restart without financial support from a private sector consortium, whose planned purchase of a 51% shareholding in the airline from the government is still pending.

The conclusion of the transaction will result in SAA receiving R3-billion over the next three years from the Takatso consortium, which includes Harith General Partners (a private equity firm) and Global Aviation (an aircraft leasing company). The R3-billion would help SAA restart its operations. But this funding won't be available to SAA when it resumes flight operations in September because the...

