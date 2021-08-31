South Africa's Potential New Covid-19 Variant

analysis

The most highly mutated Covid-19 variant yet is now circulating in most of the country.

This article first appeared in New Frame.

New research published this week suggests that South Africa, where more than 13% of adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, may be facing a new variant of the virus. The Department of Health has alerted the World Health Organization, which is monitoring the situation.

The variant, identified by researchers from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform, is being referred to as the "C.1.2 lineage". The majority of C.1.2 lineage sequences from around the world so far are from South Africa.

C.1.2 was first detected in Mpumalanga and Gauteng in May, near the beginning of the country's third wave of infections. A month later, it had shown up in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo, as well as in England and China. By 13 August, C.1.2 had also been detected in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Northern Cape - meaning it was circulating in seven of South Africa's nine provinces - along with Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritius, New Zealand, Portugal and Switzerland.

The deputy director-general of the Department of...