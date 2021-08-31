South Africa: In a Big City Like Johannesburg, It's the Small Acts for the Greater Good That Count

31 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

Joburg can be a tough city to love, but tougher to ignore. It's about showing up, not to change the world or make a social media fuss - but just to grow the good.

It was time for Mama Sisulu to have some flowers. That's what Marina Walsh thought standing at the Sisulus sculpture in downtown Johannesburg, ready to give the public artwork she created 12 years ago a bit of a facelift and a clean-up.

She was commissioned to create the piece that is installed at the intersection of Diagonal, Ntemi Piliso and Market streets, across the road from where Walter Sisulu's legal practice once was. Walsh depicted the Sisulus in their later years, facing each other, their hands touching, their bodies in a closed loop of intimacy, making the struggle stalwarts' story also one of lifelong devotion.

The beloved sculpture is an urban Jozi icon, but over the past few years it's taken a beating, much like the other public art in Johannesburg. Public artworks, including The Sisulus, regularly get used as pee posts and places to dump rubbish.

They can also be easy targets for tags and vandalism....

