South Africa: Anderson Has a 49-Ace Blast but Tsitsipas Awakens Murray's BoG-Bear At U.S. Open

analysis

South Africa's Kevin Anderson blasted his way into the second round of the US Open but former world No 1 Andy Murray fell in five sets to rising Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas - and he wasn't happy. Tsitsipas had used his bathroom break when nature called at the US Open on Monday, with Murray fuming about the delay as his hopes of scoring an opening-round upset went down the toilet.

Former US Open finalist Kevin Anderson fired down 49 aces to defeat Czech Jiri Vesely 7-6(1) 4-6 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) in the first round on Monday, stunning spectators at Flushing Meadows.

The 2.03m power-server rattled off 17 aces in the final set alone, the last one coming on match point. The South African broke into a wide grin in his moment of triumph before hoisting his arms aloft.

While his ace tally was well short of John Isner's record of 113, which he achieved during his 11-hour, five-minute first-round win at Wimbledon in 2010, it nonetheless earned a standing ovation from the crowd packed into one of Flushing Meadows' outside courts.

Anderson, the runner-up in 2017, faces 11th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in the second round.

Murray furious at...