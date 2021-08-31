South Africa: 'We Are in Uncharted Waters - but We Will Get Out of It Working Together,' Says Health Minister Joe Phaahla

30 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood interviews the new Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla

Last week on a busy day of meetings, newly minted Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla sat down to talk about his priorities and approach to what must be the most difficult ministry in government. In the middle of Covid-19, corruption allegations about his predecessor and the murder of health department whistle-blower Babita Deokoran, the minister had plenty on his mind.

Phaahla's CV attests to the fact that he is no stranger to government or health. He's been a health activist for 40 years, since he left school in 1976, a deputy minister since 2009 and the deputy minister of health from May 2014, first in the shadow of Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and later under Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Now, with about 30 months to go to national elections in 2024, he finally gets to take hold of the reins and his chance to shine as a minister. But will he?

Phaahla says the most immediate challenges are of course the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and the roll-out of the vaccination programme. Phaahla said his objective was still to have up to 60% of people vaccinated by the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

