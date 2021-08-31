South Africa: Babita Deokaran - How Not to Get Away With Murder

analysis

In true Shakespearean style it took a court jester to use satire to tell the truth about the circumstances surrounding the murder of Babita Deokaran.

This week, Zapiro's cartoon, titled High Risk, depicts a phalanx of security, "blue lights" as we know them, providing "protection for those who do corruption", and nothing "for those who expose it".

But what the cartoon couldn't reveal is some of the shocking facts that support its argument. Let's remind you. In the 2018/19 financial year South Africa spent R2.6-billion on VIP protection, more than on rural land reform. The figures will have gone up since then.

By contrast, money spent on witness and whistle-blower protection is a tiny fraction of that. We do not even know how many billions of rands sit in the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA), managed by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (we think), which would be one way of funding whistle-blower protection. CARA is a separate account within the National Revenue Fund into which all monies and property are deposited following a judicial forfeiture or confiscation order.

Assisting whistle-blower protection from this fund would be poetic justice.

This is a sign of how we have our priorities...