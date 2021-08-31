South Africa: Dirco Director-General Kgabo Mahoai Found Guilty of Gross Negligence Over R118 Million New York Project

31 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Suspended director-general of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Kgabo Mahoai found guilty of gross negligence, gross dereliction of duty and breach of legal obligation, and grossly irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.

The suspended director-general of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), Kgabo Mahoai, has been found guilty on disciplinary charges related to spending R118-million on a dilapidated building in New York which was never bought.

In a judgment handed down by email on Monday, 23 August, but only obtained a week later, disciplinary chair Judge Cynthia Pretorius found Mahoai guilty of gross negligence, gross dereliction of duty and breach of legal obligation, and grossly irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure. Pretorius said the charge of gross failure of leadership was a duplication of the first charge, and it wasn't proceeded with.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had delegated Dirco Minister Naledi Pandor to institute the disciplinary proceedings and the hearing started on 17 March and went on for four months after Mahoai - whose contract comes to an end in December - had requested a number of postponements.

The hearing was about Tender No DIRCO 10-2015/2016, published in March 2016, for the appointment of "a development partner, for the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

