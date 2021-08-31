South Africa: Sundowns' Rulani Mokwena Hails His Side's Fighting Spirit After First-Leg Mtn8 Semifinal Draw With Arrows

analysis

The four semifinalists of the MTN8 could not be separated, with each of the last-four clashes ending in stalemates. Mamelodi Sundowns came from behind to level matters at 1-1 versus Golden Arrows while Cape Town City and Swallows could not find a path past each other with their game ending on 0-0.

Both semifinals of the MTN8 ended in draws and there is still much to play for when the return legs come into focus in a month.

Mamelodi Sundowns will fancy their chances of getting the job done on home soil after a 1-1 draw against Golden Arrows in their semifinal first leg match at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.

The rain poured down, but the same could not be said for goals in the tough conditions, made even more unbearable by the wind for teams who rely on intricate passing.

A first goal for Sundowns' new Slovak striker Pavol Safranko levelled matters in the downpour deep into the second half after midfielder Nqobeko Dlamini had given the hosts an early advantage before they decided to sit back and protect their lead.

"A spirited comeback. A spirited fight. Good demonstration of the mentality that we possess in the...