South Africa: Implementation of National Strategic Plan On GBV Moves At Snail's Pace

As Women's Month draws to a close, the Department of Women took stock of developments made in implementing the government's bold plan to eradicate gender-based violence. Progress is slow.

One year on, progress in implementing the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NSP) has moved at a snail's pace. This was according to a forum hosted on Monday by the Ministry of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

The discussion followed President Cyril Ramaphosa's release of the Year One Implementation Report 2020/21 of the NSP on National Women's Day and is a precursor to this year's 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

The R21-billion bold plan of action aimed at eradicating gender-based violence (GBV) by 2030 has hit a few stumbling blocks -- one is the non-establishment of a national council on gender-based violence and femicide.

The council was envisioned as a permanent body with members from government, civil society and other sectors that would oversee the fulfilment of the NSP, but according to the Year One report, which covers the period from May 2020 to April this year, the absence of the council has hindered "effective monitoring" of the GBV response....