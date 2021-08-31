South Africa: Implementation of National Strategic Plan On GBV Moves At Snail's Pace

30 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

As Women's Month draws to a close, the Department of Women took stock of developments made in implementing the government's bold plan to eradicate gender-based violence. Progress is slow.

One year on, progress in implementing the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NSP) has moved at a snail's pace. This was according to a forum hosted on Monday by the Ministry of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

The discussion followed President Cyril Ramaphosa's release of the Year One Implementation Report 2020/21 of the NSP on National Women's Day and is a precursor to this year's 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

The R21-billion bold plan of action aimed at eradicating gender-based violence (GBV) by 2030 has hit a few stumbling blocks -- one is the non-establishment of a national council on gender-based violence and femicide.

The council was envisioned as a permanent body with members from government, civil society and other sectors that would oversee the fulfilment of the NSP, but according to the Year One report, which covers the period from May 2020 to April this year, the absence of the council has hindered "effective monitoring" of the GBV response....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X