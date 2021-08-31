Kenya: Herders to Get Livestock Keeping Techniques

More than 300 herders in 10 conservancies in Isiolo, Samburu, Marsabit and Laikipia will be trained on modern livestock keeping methods and disease reporting for increased productivity.

The Northern Rangelands Trust Trading (NRT-T) will train the pastoralists within the villages on, among other issues, proper breeding, feeding and identification of livestock diseases for increased meat and milk production.

The training is advised by recent research by the organisation that showed that more than 90 percent of households in Northern Kenya had not received any livestock training.

The majority of the households in Northern Kenya rely on pastoralism as the main source of livelihood.

NRT-T Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vishal Shah said with pastoralism increasingly being threatened by drought and climatic changes, there was a need for livestock keepers to get requisite knowledge to become better farmers.

He said livestock health and disease management, breeding and market were among the areas that pastoralists in the region faced challenges and therefore need for long-lasting solutions.

"We want to enhance their ability to identify diseases and take corrective measures for improved productivity and economic empowerment," Mr Shah said, adding that bettering their practices will help eradicate poverty through increased income.

Disease surveillance

He spoke during a stakeholder meeting for validation of knowledge gaps on livestock husbandry and productivity among herders in Northern Kenya.

NRT-T Livestock Director Patrick Ekodere said the 300 trainees will be expected to impart the knowledge to other herders within their respective conservancies.

Some of them, Dr Ekodere said, will be issued with gadgets for disease surveillance and reporting for immediate action by the veterinary departments in the four counties.

"The programme will help the herders increase their productivity and income," Dr Ekodere said adding that it will be after three years be replicated in other conservancies.

The organisation will use the information collected from the stakeholders to develop a syllabus for future training.

Mr Charles Ochondo of the Directorate of Veterinary Services said livestock rearing was among the lucrative ventures that was not fully exploited.

"There is a lot of potential in the sector especially for Northern Kenya where land is not a challenge. The herders should increase the numbers (per household) and embrace modern rearing methods for increased productivity," said Mr Ochondo.

The official appealed to the four devolved governments to protect livestock farmers against exploitation by middlemen who buy from them at lower prices only to later triple the prices.

"There are some cartels dictating the price of livestock and the county governments should crack down on them so that the money our farmers get is commensurate to their efforts," he said.