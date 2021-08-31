Kenya: Kianjokoma Six - Police Officers' Lawyers Quit Case

Ten lawyers representing six police officers charged with murdering two Embu brothers have withdrawn from the case.

The move jolted the case Tuesday, with four of the six the officers requesting the court to defer plea taking so they can engage other lawyers.

The six police officers, who were recently arrested over the suspected killing of Emmanuel Mutura and Benson Njiru, were produced at the Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday to answer to charges of murder.

The six are Corporal Benson Mbuthia, Corporal Consolata Kariuki and Constables Nicholas Nicholas Sang Cheruiyot, Martin Msamali Wanyama, Lilian Cherono Chemuna and James Mwaniki.

They appeared before Justice Daniel Ogembo to plead to charges of killing the two brothers along Kiriari-Mbuvori road in Embu County.

The state is represented by lawyers Gakui Gichuhi, Everlyn Onunga and Jacinta Nyamosi.

Earlier, the suspects were scheduled to appear before senior principal magistrate David Ndungi for the closure of a miscellaneous file in which detention orders had been issued.

Defence counsel Danstan Omari, who is among the lawyers who quit the case today, had said that one of the suspects, Cpl Kariuki, is sick and could not be produced in court.

Mr Ndungi had directed that all the suspects be produced before him for directions after they are charged before Justice Ogembo.

The six police officers were attached to Manyatta police station in Embu when the brothers died.