Kenya: Nakuru Moots Sh240m Market to End Fish Hawking in Naivasha

The Nakuru County government has set aside Sh240 million to build a fish market in the Karai area of Naivasha to end fish hawking on the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway and revolutionise the fish trade in the region.

The modern multipurpose market will be set up under a partnership between the county and two development partners - the Eastern Africa Grain Council and the Rockefeller Foundation through its Food Initiative Programme.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui commissioned the construction early last month.

The first phase, the county boss said, will cost Sh80 million, with the county coughing up at least Sh10 million and partners providing Sh70 million.

"The project will completely alter the economic landscape of this area and provide job opportunities to hundreds of locals who depend on fish farming in the region," Mr Kinyanjui said.

"It will be a game-changer for the youth who have been selling fish by the roadside. They are exposed to dangers of fast-moving vehicles and the fish is exposed to irregular temperatures and contamination."

For a long time, traders, mainly young people, have been hawking raw fish at low prices on the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

"The first phase of the project will have been completed in five months. It will mainly be a fish market with a value addition component," the governor said.

Fish fillets

"The market will encourage value addition as it will have restaurants where the fish will be cooked and will also offer opportunities to package it and even make fish fillets. This means they will sell the fish at a higher price."

Cold storage will be available at the market and will help preserve fish and reduce wastage.

Nakuru County Tourism Executive Raymond Komen said the county will fence off the two-acre parcel of land and build sanitary facilities as the project takes off.

"We hope to complete the entire project by 2022, with 300 modern stalls in an eco-friendly environment," he said.

The market will start operating at the beginning of next year, complete with additional features like waste management.

Mr Komen has described the project as a big boost to fish farming in Nakuru, which he says will revitalise the trade.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Food and Agriculture Kenya Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dozens of young people

The county is now banking on the multimillion-shilling market to tame the age-old fish hawking on the highway, which has been declared a health hazard.

For instance, in 2018, the departments of Fisheries and Public Health banned the trade, saying it was illegal and unhealthy.

Traders sell fish to motorists on the highway near Kinungi trading centre, with dozens of young people involved.

Public Health officers said the way fish was sold around Naivasha was unhygienic.

The executive director of the Eastern Africa Grain Council, Gerald Masila, said water will be harvested within the market using solar power.

"We will also set up a solar system to power the market and save on electricity costs," he said.

A road and a parking area have been considered to allow vehicle traffic to and from the market.

The garbage collected, he said, will be sorted between organic and inorganic waste, with 100 percent being recycled.

Mr Masila said cold storage will aid fishmongers and help them minimize the losses they now incur.

Some fish hawkers have died after they were knocked down by speeding vehicles on the highway.