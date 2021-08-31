South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Western Cape Covid-19 Cases As At 31 August 2021

press release

As at 1pm on 31 August 2021, the Western Cape had 34 042 active COVID-19 infections, with a total number 493 404 COVID-19 cases to date and 441 032 recoveries.

By 5pm on 30 August 2021, the Western Cape Government had administered a cumulative total of 2 000 869 vaccines to healthcare workers, staff in the education sector and those within eligible age brackets.

The current 7-day moving average is 82 deaths per day.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape COVID-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. To view the Dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

You can also view the Western Cape Government's vaccine registration dashboard by visiting: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/vaccine-dashboard

Western Cape administers over 2 million vaccines to residents.

As of yesterday, the Western Cape has achieved the milestone of administering over 2 million vaccines to those residing in the province.

This has ensured that we have fully vaccinated a total of 834 813 people in the Western Cape to date, of which:

379 329 in the 60+ age group are fully vaccinated and 85 355 are partially vaccinated;

187 141 in the 50-59 age group are fully vaccinated and 133 669 are partially vaccinated;

176 977 in the 35-49 age group are fully vaccinated and 289 042 are partially vaccinated; and

91 366 in the 18-34 age group are fully vaccinated and 106 711 are partially vaccinated.

The Western Cape Government remains committed to ensuring a world-class vaccine programme, providing each resident with the opportunity to be vaccinated in a safe and conveniently located setting.