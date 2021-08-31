South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Western Cape Covid-19 Cases As At 31 August 2021

31 August 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As at 1pm on 31 August 2021, the Western Cape had 34 042 active COVID-19 infections, with a total number 493 404 COVID-19 cases to date and 441 032 recoveries.

By 5pm on 30 August 2021, the Western Cape Government had administered a cumulative total of 2 000 869 vaccines to healthcare workers, staff in the education sector and those within eligible age brackets.

The current 7-day moving average is 82 deaths per day.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape COVID-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. To view the Dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

You can also view the Western Cape Government's vaccine registration dashboard by visiting: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/vaccine-dashboard

Western Cape administers over 2 million vaccines to residents.

As of yesterday, the Western Cape has achieved the milestone of administering over 2 million vaccines to those residing in the province.

This has ensured that we have fully vaccinated a total of 834 813 people in the Western Cape to date, of which:

379 329 in the 60+ age group are fully vaccinated and 85 355 are partially vaccinated;

187 141 in the 50-59 age group are fully vaccinated and 133 669 are partially vaccinated;

176 977 in the 35-49 age group are fully vaccinated and 289 042 are partially vaccinated; and

91 366 in the 18-34 age group are fully vaccinated and 106 711 are partially vaccinated.

The Western Cape Government remains committed to ensuring a world-class vaccine programme, providing each resident with the opportunity to be vaccinated in a safe and conveniently located setting.

