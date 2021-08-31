Morocco: Ministry of Energy Working On Roadmap for Biomass Energy Use

Rabat — The Ministry of Energy, Mining and the Environment announced, on Monday, the development of the roadmap for Biomass Energy Use, aiming at the sustainable use of biomass as a renewable and climate-friendly source of energy.

The development of this roadmap, in consultation with all stakeholders, takes place "in accordance with the High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI and within the framework of the exploration of new sources of renewable energy, in particular Biomass Energy Use," the ministry said in a statement.

This roadmap aims for the sustainable use of biomass as a renewable and climate-friendly energy source, in order to achieve the triple positive impact on the social, environmental and economic levels, both nationally, regionally and locally throughout the value chain, from collection to the final use of the biomass resource.

Thus, in light of the development of biomass energy use on a global scale, the said national roadmap draft was set up on the basis of a diagnosis and an analysis of the deposit at the national and regional levels, while taking into account the different sectoral orientations, noted the same source, adding that the roadmap is based on scenarios of evolution of the biomass energy use on a large scale.

Indeed, it presents a potential for the agriculture, forestry, waste and wastewater sectors and proposes an action plan to optimize energy recovery by 2030.

In addition, the technical energy potential amounts to approximately 13.4 million MWh per year (primary energy), including 6.6 million MWh per year from the agricultural sector, 3.5 million MWh from the forestry sector, 3.1 million MWh per year from the waste sector and 0.2 million MWh per year from the wastewater sector.