Morocco Joins Charter of Arab Space Cooperation Group

Abu Dhabi — Morocco has joined the Charter of the Arab Space Cooperation Group during the recent visit of a delegation from the Royal Moroccan Center for Remote Sensing (CRTS), led by its DG Driss Al Haddani, to Abu-Dhabi.

After Al Haddani signed the document, the Kingdom officially ratified the charter of the Arab Space Cooperation Group, a regional space-focused entity established in 2019 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates.

Chaired by the United Arab Emirates Space Agency, the group is responsible for coordinating regional space efforts among the 14 member states: the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Algeria, Tunisia, Sudan, Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Iraq and Mauritania.

The mission of the regional group is to encourage and coordinate the cooperation of member countries in the field of space, particularly through the harmonization of regulations between space authorities, the adoption of a unified position in regional and international forums and the orientation of joint initiatives for global collaboration.