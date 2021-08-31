Namibia: Construction of Nampower Transmission Line Begins

CONSTRUCTION work has started on NamPower's multi-million-dollar 287-kilometre Auas-Gerus transmission line.

Yesterday, NamPower said the line is critical in ensuring that it keeps pace with the evolving electricity needs of the country.

The N$629 million line will run from Auas substation near Dordabis to Gerus substation near Otjiwarongo, and is part of the company's investment in expanding its 400 kV transmission infrastructure backbone by more than 800km.

Announcing the commencement of the project, NamPower spokesperson Tangeni Kambangula said the power line will help the company deliver sustainable security of supply and a least-cost tariff path that will support economic growth and maintain the company's financial sustainability.

"The line will allow the utility to serve an increased number of customers through access to its existing independent power producers and prospective solar, hydro, biomass, wind and other generation plants, thereby enhancing accessibility to clean energy in the country," said Kambangula.

The new transmission line is also expected to enhance NamPower's ability to trade electricity with other countries within the South African Power Pool.

The line will also provide an increased transfer capacity to NamPower's transmission customers to alleviate challenges being experienced in ensuring continued electricity supply.

The tender to construct the line was awarded to Tsumeb-based electricity infrastructure construction company, Power Line Africa (Pty), with the expected completion date set for November 2022.

Kambangula said the line is also expected to benefit all Namibians through an increased access to data services, as NamPower makes its fibre-optic network through its subsidiary, the GridOnline, available to licensed telecommunication service providers.

Power Line Africa is said to be using primarily the lightweight cross-rope suspension tower with the conductors in a compact delta configuration in the construction.

"This tower uses less steel and blends into the surroundings with the aim to minimise environmental impact, as well as reduce pollution. In addition, it aims to minimise the impact on bird life, as certain identified sections on the structure will be marked with bird flight diverters," said NamPower's spokesperson.

The line route will traverse the Khomas and Otjozondjupa regions.

The alignment of the line is expected to cross the B6 road to the west of Hosea Kutako International Airport, as well as the B1 south of Otjiwarongo and the C38 between Otjiwarongo and Outjo.

"Besides continued investment in new generation capacity, NamPower will implement further projects to expand its 400 kV transmission capacity to ensure that it continues to deliver on its mandate of providing reliable electricity for the future needs of Namibia," said Kambangula.

Other projects under the NamPower 400 kV expansion programme include the Auas-Kokerboom line, which will cover 450km and has a budget of N$1,6 billion, and the Obib-Oranjemund 96 km line expected to cost just over N$1 billion.

The 400 kV expansion programme is expected to cover 833km and will come at a cost of N$3,5 billion.

