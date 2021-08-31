Namibia: Court Dismisses Anti-Noa Challenge Over Lack of Urgency

HIGH Court judge Shafimana Ueitele this morning dismissed a case in which seven opposition parties were challenging the decision by National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi to convene a special session of parliament that approved the re-appointment of Anti-Corruption Commission director general Paulus Noa for a further five-year term.

The disputed parliamentary session was convened on 29 July following a two-day sitting that was officially called by president Hage Geingob by way of a proclamation.

The Popular Democratic Movement, All People's Party, Rally for Democracy and Progress, Republican Party, National Unity Democratic Organisation, Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters and Swanu of Namibia argued that the 29 July session was illegally constituted and therefore null and void.

The session approved the re-appointment of Noa and his deputy Erna van der Merwe as well as the nomination of the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN), Elsie Nghikembua, and Emmerentia Leonard and Joram Rukambe as ECN commissioners.

Ueitele, however, dismissed the case, citing a lack of urgency with which it was lodged.