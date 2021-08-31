Namibia: Bank Windhoek Bags International Award

Bank Windhoek bags international award

Business | 2021-08-31

by Staff Reporter

BANK Windhoek has been rewarded by the international Global Brands Magazine for exemplary work on its local marketing campaigns and introducing local languages to product offerings.

Its campaigns include the advertising and promotion of the bank's new mobile app, its Vehicle and Asset Finance (VAF) and "Swipe Local" card campaign.

Each of the marketing campaigns is heavily embedded in local relevance, borrowing from local vernacular and connected with prospects using words, language, heritage and situations clients could relate to.

"As a brand of the soil, we are extremely proud of these accolades," says Jacquiline Pack, executive officer for marketing and communication services at Bank Windhoek.

The campaigns that have been awarded are an example of how Bank Windhoek is able to combine the current business environment, creativity and local culture to deliver communication and marketing materials that make this truly Namibian brand stand out.

This is particularly evident in the way these campaigns successfully used local nuances to evoke emotions and capture the essence of day to day lives of Namibians.

The cards campaign encouraged and endorsed patriotism in support of local businesses amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is an international publication based in the United Kingdom, that is at the forefront of bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry and who demonstrate exceptional service delivery in an evolving banking sector; focusing on innovation, quality, branding activities, customer service and performance.

The magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe.

Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

Pack said: "The bank is honoured to receive these awards and would like to thank every staff member, client and stakeholder who helped empower us to provide financial services of a standard that merits global recognition".