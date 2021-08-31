Namibia: Desert Jewel Sparkles in SA

MONICA Gomases. Remember this name. Gomases (19) from Rehoboth has tongues wagging across the border to the south where she has been one of the standout performers in South Africa's Varsity Netball scene.

On Sunday, Gomases won her third player-of-the-match award at this year's tournament after helping the University of Johannesburg (UJ) to a 57-44 fifth place play-off victory over Madibaz.

Her first MVP prize came in UJ's tournament opener, which ended in a 59-27 win against Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) on 21 August.

She was her side's outstanding player again during the third-round action on 23 August when UJ triumphed 68-30 against the University of the Western Cape (UWC).

Those three displays are chief among the reasons she is shortlisted for the player of the tournament prize alongside Stellenbosch's leading lights Syntiche Kabuya and Nicholé Taljaard.

The newcomer is part of a solid and talented UJ squad assembled by coach Bongiwe Msomi, who plays for South Africa's Proteas, to challenge for the eighth edition of the 2021 Varsity Netball competition.

Msomi faced Gomases during the Desert Jewels Spar Challenge Tri-nations campaign in Cape Town last year and was sufficiently impressed by the youngster's abilities to offer her a life-changing opportunity. That is high affirmation from Msomi who was named most valued player of the tri-nations competition.

Namibia may not have made much of a positive impression, losing all six of their matches, but the versatile Gomases - who can play at centre, wing defence or goal defence - stood out.

Gomases landed a scholarship with UJ and has since established herself as a fore to be reckoned with.

In an interview with The Namibian Sport yesterday, the public relations and communications student said she intends to keep improving.

"Bongiwe Msomi contacted me and asked me if I would be interested in playing netball at UJ, and of course I grabbed the opportunity with both hands," Gomases said of her journey into one of SA's cut-throat netball structures.

"South African netball definitely has more exposure, as they have many more tournaments than Namibia. They are also known on the world stage for netball, which puts them on another level," she said.

UJ Netball followers, through social media, have happily noted how their team has improved with Msomi at the helm.

Gomases is determined to reach the pinnacle of the sport while excelling academically.

She has been driven to make the most of her talents from her days at St Joseph's Primary School at Rehoboth, and then Windhoek Gymnasium Private School.

It also helps that netball is in her genes, with her mother and aunts all former players of the sport, while she has footballing uncles too.

"I'm fierce. I never limit myself and rather always push myself further and further, and I never settle for anything on or off court," Gomases said.

Her family is behind her every step of the way, she said.

"They have been my day-one supporters and have never given up on me. I want to play in the Suncorp Netball League [the premier professional netball league in Australia] one day. That would just be amazing."