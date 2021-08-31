Tunisia: National Observatory for Defence of Civilian Nature of State Calls for Suspending Activities of Union of Muslim Scholars in Tunisia

31 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Observatory for the Defence of the Civilian Nature of the State called once again for the immediate shutdown of the premises of the International Union of Muslim Scholars in Tunisia and the total suspension of its activities.

The observatory expressed astonishment at the call for applications for training sessions starting on August 30, issued by the International Union of Muslim Scholars, which is "listed as a terrorist organisation by many countries in the world."

"Instead, a decision should have been issued ordering the shutdown of this organisation's premises in Tunisia," the Observatory said, denying the presence of "this terrorist organisation" in Tunisia as it sees "no reason" why it should continue its activities in the country.

"As the organisation had the support of the ruling Ennahdha movement, our repeated calls for the suspension of its activities have been ignored," explains the observatory.

It recalled that it had warned several times against the content of the courses given during the training cycles organised in Tunisia by the Union.

These programmes, which convey "obscurantist ideas" and "incite to violence and fanaticism," are inconsistent with constitutional principles and Tunisian laws, notably those related to the Personal Status Code.

