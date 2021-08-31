Tunisia: WB Willing to Support Tunisia's Reform Process

Tunis/Tunisia — World Bank Vice President for Middle East and North Africa Ferid Belhaj affirmed the WB's willingness to support Tunisia in its reform process and socio-economic development so as to consolidate the resilience of its economy, during a meeting on Monday in Tunis with Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) Governor Marouane el Abassi.

The meeting focused notably on Tunisia's economic situation as well as the state and prospects of technical cooperation between both institutions, reads a BCT press release on Tuesday.

El Abassi commended the quality of exchanges and cooperation with the World Bank, recalling that the BCT has been involved for the past three years in an ambitious reform process based on a participatory approach with technical partners such as the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

He thus underlined the quality of the contribution of the World Bank experts in the development of several strategic projects within the BCT, notably the introduction of digital payments, the promotion of financial inclusion or the implementation of a strategy for the resolution of non-performing loans (NPLs).

Regarding the financing of the Tunisian economy, the governor called on the World Bank to continue its support, particularly in the conduct of reforms.

The meeting was attended by Country Director for the Maghreb and Malta Jesko Hentschel, Practice Manager Governance at the Word Bank Alexandre Arrobbio, Principal Investment Officer at the International Finance Corporation (WorldBank Group) - On assignment in Tunis, Tunisia Georges Ghorra and BCT Deputy Governor Nadia Gamha.