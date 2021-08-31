Tunisia: Covid-19 - Kef Reports 1 Death and 115 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — The Kef governorate reported one more COVID-related death and 115 additional infections from 266 tests conducted on August 28-29, the Kef local health directorate announces on Tuesday. Hence, the region has logged 1,390 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, including 17,602 recoveries and 638 deaths.

The current number of infected people staying in the region's hospitals has reached 44, including 11 in intensive care units, head of department at the local health directorate Abdelbaki Jomni stated to TAP.