Tunisia: Trade Balance of Fishery Products Posts Positive Balance of 157.9 Md in July 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — The trade balance of fishery products posted a positive balance of 157.9 million dinars (MD) in July 2021, compared to 146.8 MD in the same month last year, according to data provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries.

Thus, the rate of coverage of imports by exports rose from 191.8% in July 2021, against 214.4% in July 2020.

Actually, exports grew by 27.4% in quantity and 20% in value to 16,605 tons, worth 330 MD. The export prices fell by 5%, as the price per kilo dropped from 21 dinars in 2020 to 20 dinars in 2021.

Imports rose to around 32723.7 tons during the first seven months of the year, worth 172 MD, up in quantity by 19% and in value by 34%.

Import prices also recorded a slight increase of 0.5 dinars per kilogram compared to 2020.