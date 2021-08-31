Tunisia: Trade Balance of Fishery Products Posts Positive Balance of 157.9 Md in July 2021

31 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The trade balance of fishery products posted a positive balance of 157.9 million dinars (MD) in July 2021, compared to 146.8 MD in the same month last year, according to data provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries.

Thus, the rate of coverage of imports by exports rose from 191.8% in July 2021, against 214.4% in July 2020.

Actually, exports grew by 27.4% in quantity and 20% in value to 16,605 tons, worth 330 MD. The export prices fell by 5%, as the price per kilo dropped from 21 dinars in 2020 to 20 dinars in 2021.

Imports rose to around 32723.7 tons during the first seven months of the year, worth 172 MD, up in quantity by 19% and in value by 34%.

Import prices also recorded a slight increase of 0.5 dinars per kilogram compared to 2020.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X