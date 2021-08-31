Algeria: Government Action Plan - Imperative to Step Up National Security, Defence

Algiers — Government Action Plan adopted Monday at the extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting, chaired by President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has a number of elements including the strengthening of national security and defence and the pursuing of an active and proactive foreign policy.

The plan emphasizes the importance of "continuing the modernization and development of the People's National Army," and "stepping up efforts to secure national borders and fight the remnants of terrorism and organized cross-border crime."

It also stresses the "contribution of the People's National Army to the economic development and the strengthening of cyber defence tools and capabilities to secure information systems for all State institutions and bodies."

With a view to achieving an "active and proactive" foreign policy, the Government Action Plan underlined the necessity to "update the goals and missions of Algerian diplomacy in the light of foreign policy's constant values and principles," as well as "continuing to defend the sovereignty of States and support just and legitimate causes."