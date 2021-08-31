South Africa: Women in South Africa's Local Government Elections - Equality and Representation Lessons for 2021/22

analysis

While questions around the date of South Africa's next local government elections remain, what is certain is that past local government elections haven't been gender-inclusive or representative. Will the next elections be any different?

South Africa is often lauded globally for its gender representation in government. As of June 2021, the Inter-Parliamentary Union ranks South Africa 11th in the World for women's representation at a parliamentary level, the second-highest in Africa (after Rwanda). Similarly, the World Economic Forum's annual Global Gender Gap Report scored South Africa 14th in the world in terms of political empowerment in 2021.

Whilst these achievements are certainly impressive, they do not measure up to South Africa's international commitments. In 2008, South Africa signed the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on Gender and Development and ratified it in 2012. Article 12 of the protocol commits States Parties to achieve 50% representation of women in decision-making bodies in the public and private sectors by 2015. Six years after that due date, South Africa is yet to achieve the 50:50 target, or to introduce any compulsory special measures to encourage political parties to do so. Performance is worst at the local government level.

There are no legal...