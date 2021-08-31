South Africa: We Can't Bend the Electoral Compliance Rules to Accommodate the ANC's Gross Incompetence

31 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sibusiso Ngalwa

The party had ample time to load its candidates on to the system - the registration period commenced on 3 August. Effectively, the ANC, like any other registered party, had 20 days to submit its lists. Blaming the IEC is merely a red herring.

In June 2016, the National Freedom Party (NFP) approached the Electoral Court after the party missed the deadline to pay the deposit required to contest the local government elections of the same year. This meant it was disqualified from participating in those polls.

After making an impassioned plea to the Electoral Court about how the failure to participate in the elections would disenfranchise voters and render the polls not "free and fair", the court still came to a different conclusion.

Although the party had missed the deadline by 20 days and eventually paid the R480,000 deposit, it maintained that the failure to meet the deadline had been an administrative "error" on the part of its treasurer.

In a judgment delivered by Judge Willem Wepener, he was quite candid in his criticism of the NFP's attempts to have the deadline extended.

The Electoral Court found that there was...

