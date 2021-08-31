South Africa: Women, (Neo-)colonial Customary Law, Patriarchy, Custodianship and the Land Debate

analysis

The government has been lethargic in enacting policies that enable some form of equitable land redistribution in South Africa, while attempts at policy have been met with little success.

Narnia Bohler-Muller is Divisional Executive of the Developmental Capable and Ethical State (DCES) research division at the HSRC and Fathima Zahra Ebrahim Mayet is an intern within the division.

"[T]he land will be shared among those who work it" (Congress of the People, 1955).

This quotation from the 1955 Freedom Charter is well known in South Africa, but in the 65 years since the cCharter was approved in Kliptown there has not been much progress in terms of land reform. According to Section 25 of the Constitution 1996 the state has a duty to enact some form of equitable land redistribution in South Africa. However, the government has been lethargic in enacting policies and the policies that have been attempted were met with very little success.

In 2018, the debate around land expropriation without compensation took on a new dimension. The EFF proposed the concept of land custodianship and the Constitutional Review Committee, tasked with reviewing a potential amendment to Chapter 25 of the Bill of Rights, recommended that custodianship should...