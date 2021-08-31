South Africa: Frantic Scramble - ANC Throws Everything At Application to Reopen Candidate Registrations

31 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

The ANC has asked the electoral court to reopen candidate registration for another three days as it blames Covid-19, cash flow and the Electoral Commission's freezing computers for its failure to register candidates in 94 municipalities.

Mayhem caused by Covid-19 restrictions, a freezing computer system, bad internet connections and low staff morale due to the non-payment of salaries are among the arguments the ANC put forward in papers it filed to the electoral court late on Monday night asking it to compel the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to reopen its candidate nomination process.

It is expected that the case will be heard by the end of this week at the earliest, insiders said.

Nominations closed at 9pm on Monday, 23 August after the IEC extended the deadline by four hours, saying it could not grant the three days that some parties (EFF, UDM and ACM) had requested.

The EFF eventually managed to file on time, but the UDM indicated it would support the ANC's application since it too had challenges.

The ANC, which intended to contest all municipalities, failed to register all its candidates in almost a third of these, or 94 out of 278 municipalities. The DA...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

