South Africa: Threats of 'All Hell Breaking Loose' If Alleged KZN Instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile Is Denied Bail

analysis

Moments before one of the alleged instigators of the July civil unrest appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, a supporter threatened that 'hell will break loose' if his friend was not released on bail.

"We are very angry as a family, we are very bitter in how things are unfolding with the issue of Bonginkosi Khanyile, and we are saying they must release him here today because if they don't release him, hell will break loose. I am telling you now that if they don't release him today, hell will break loose, we are not going to accept this thing to happen in our country," said Philani Nduli, the spokesperson for Khanyile and his family.

@SAPoliceService @PresidencyZA This Guy is threatening the courts of law and the State. We can't tolerate such talk anymore. Thousands of jobs were lost from such talks... 🙆🙆🙆#BonginkosiKhanyile #SphithiphithiEvaluator pic.twitter.com/m8bUtzihaG

-- Mshengu (@BrianUmbuso) August 31, 2021

Nduli, who is also running Khanyile's Twitter account while the 31-year-old is incarcerated at police holding cells, said the state was using "rogue" measures to stop Khanyile's supporters and deny him his freedom. These measures included "looking into his bank accounts" and "harassing his family members".

"We...