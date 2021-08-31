South Africa: Scopa Sends Eskom and Public Enterprises Packing After Late Submission of Report On Procurement Deviations and SIU Probes

analysis

The failure, yet again, of Eskom and Public Enterprises to submit documents in good time ahead of an oversight and accountability interaction is 'undermining Parliament', said Mkhuleko Hlengwa, chairperson of the public spending watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

And so Tuesday morning's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) meeting was postponed because the 127-page briefing document was submitted on the eve of the meeting scheduled to scrutinise Eskom's deviations and expansions, effectively a variation on procurement spend, its annual report and progress of Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probes.

To proceed without proper preparation would be "just asking cosmetic questions and ticking boxes to say we met Eskom", according to Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

But Eskom, its board and Public Enterprises may have regarded this postponement as a godsend.

The Scopa briefing had been scheduled only hours before Eskom's official results announcement for the financial year to 31 March 2021. Already on Monday, Eskom issued a statement to say the one had nothing to do with the other.

"This particular engagement with Scopa was delayed on numerous occasions, and is not to be confused with the financial results for the year ended March 2021, which will be presented at...