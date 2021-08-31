South Africa: Urgent Call for School Dropout Prevention Plan

analysis

Civil society activists have written an open letter to the Department of Basic Education urging it to come up with an effective dropout prevention plan for pupils.

The activists point out that school closures as a result of Covid-19, as well as the economic downturn in the country and rise in teenage pregnancies, has led to an increase in school dropouts.

They also say they are ready and willing to lend the department a helping hand in coming up with a plan for children to realise their constitutionally guaranteed right to education.

Their recommendations include more community involvement to ensure there are no pupils out of school, a sustained and data-driven "Back-to-School" campaign, and that "dropout should be a key performance indicator for [provincial education departments]", while "the national department must set reduction targets to hold officials accountable".

The activists emphasise that the dropout rate is an indicator of an education system's success rate and that the country cannot afford to lose an entire generation of pupils owing to inaction by the government. DM/MC

We publish the open letter below

Open letter: Civil society calls on Department of Basic Education (DBE) to coordinate an urgent and sustained dropout prevention plan...