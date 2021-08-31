South Africa: Calls for Presidency Transparency Amid Reports Embattled Spokesperson Khusela Diko Has Been Reinstated

analysis

The Presidency has yet to confirm reports that spokesperson Khusela Diko has returned to office after a special leave of absence. Diko, through her late husband's company, had been implicated in PPE tender irregularities in 2020 and faced an internal disciplinary process.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko has apparently been "reinstated with a warning" after taking a special leave of absence in July last year following allegations that her now late husband, King Thandisizwe Madzikane II Diko was involved in a R125-million PPE tender scandal with the Gauteng Department of Health.

A News24 report quoted Diko as confirming her reinstatement, saying she "noted and welcomed the outcomes of the disciplinary processes undertaken by the presidency".

In January, the Presidency announced that Diko would face an internal disciplinary process following concerns by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) over a lack of financial disclosures.

Daily Maverick tried contacting Diko on 31 August 2021, but she declined calls and did not respond to text messages. The Presidency is yet to formally confirm her reinstatement and outcomes from the disciplinary proceedings.

Diko was cleared by the ANC's national disciplinary committee along with former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku in May this year.

She had initially...