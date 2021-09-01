Nigeria: Cholera - Borno Govt Confirms 43 Deaths, 559 Suspected Cases

She, however, noted that the state did not record any cholera case in 2019 and 2020.

The Borno State government on Tuesday confirmed the death of 43 persons from cholera outbreak in the state and 559 suspected cases.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted the state's health commissioner, Juliana Bitrus, who addressed a briefing in Maiduguri, the state capital.

According to the commissioner, the outbreak was recorded in Gwoza, Kaga, Hawul, Magumeri, Dambao, Maiduguri Metropolitan and Jere Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

She said 354 cases were recorded in Gwoza with 18 deaths while Hawul recorded 126 cases with 11 deaths.

The commissioner said: "The remaining are Kaga with 22 cases and two deaths, Magumeri with six cases and one death, and Damboa with 39 cases and 10 deaths.

"Jere has eight cases with one death while Maiduguri has four cases with no death."

She, however, noted that the state did not record any cholera case in 2019 and 2020.

Measures taken

She said government had directed all rapid response teams for disease surveillance and control in the affected LGAs to ensure timely response to all suspected cases.

"Active case search in communities is ongoing while about 10 CTC/CTU has been established in affected LGAs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"All secondary health facilities have been directed to create isolation wards for management of cholera case," she said.

Caution

The commissioner urged the public to take precautionary measures by observing strict hygiene.

"People should observe precautionary measures like regular hand washing before eating and after visiting the toilets, covering of food and warming of leftover food before consumption," she advised.

She further urged the residents to treat water with aqua tablets or by chlorination and ensure that all those who died from the disease were buried in line with IPC protocol.

Cholera in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said more than 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory had reported cases of cholera since the beginning of 2021 with the fatality figure estimated at more than 1,000.