Kenya: Socialite Corazone Kwamboka Engaged

It is official. Socialite Corazon Kwamboka is taken.

She said yes to her baby daddy come, fitness instructor, Frankie Just Gym It, born Frank Kiarie.

Frankie popped the question when the two are on a holiday in Zanzibar.

The couple started dating in 2019 after Frankie broke up with his baby mama and vlogger Maureen Waititu.

According to Frankie, he and Maureen separated because of other reasons and not Corazon.

When they (Frankie and Corazon) decided to get serious with their relationship, they said they were both single.

Last year Corazon and Frankie welcomed their firstborn son Tayari.

Below are some congratulatory messages from their friends on social media.

"Engage us, we are your commitments! Congratulations @frankie_justgymit and @corazon_kwamboka! More love," said Michelle Ntalami.

"Omg omg omg congratulations woooohoooooo so happy for the both of you," wrote yvonnedarcq.

"Wow!! Congratulations guys!" commented forevermwende.

"Congratulations Hunny More love and Happiness to you!" stated madra_m.

"Yaaaas! Congratulations you guys. I always wanted to see this so much," said q.o.e.y.

"I'm so happy for you guys! Congratulations," said jusst_carol.