Nigeria: 43 Dead, 559 Infected in Borno Cholera Outbreak

At least 43 people have been killed in an outbreak of cholera in Borno state.

Some 559 cases have been reported so far, officials say.

Health commissioner Juliana Bitrus formally declared the outbreak at a press conference in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

"Acute diarrhoea cases as at 30 August we have recorded 43 death and 595 cases so far.

"So we have 67 cases and 59 on admission.

Gwoza is the most affected, with 353 cases of infection and 18 death.

Kaga has 22 cases of infection, with two death.

A total 126 infections are in Hauwu, where 11 have died.

"Magemeri has six cases and one death, Damboa has 39 cases and 10 deaths, Maiduguri municipal has cases; Jere has eight cases and one death.

She urged general public desist from any acts that would further worsen the situation as government had taken steps to ensure the outbreak is brought under control in the shortest time.